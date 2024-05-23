Marvel developing new 'Vision' series

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios is developing a new series around the superhero character Vision.

The studio has hired Terry Matalas, known for his work on "Star Trek: Picard", as the showrunner and also opened a writers room for the series, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Actor Paul Bettany will reprise his role of Vision, a synthezoid who was first introduced in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and later appeared in "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and Disney+ series "WandaVision".

The show will be set after the events of "WandaVision" that saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) creating an alternate reality in the town of Westview, where Vision appears to be alive. The character was killed by supervillain Thanos in "Endgame".

Towards the end of the show, Vision had a fight with White Vision, created from the dead body of the original. After a philosophical exchange, the original Vision’s memories are unlocked, and he leaves to ponder his existence.

The new show is expected to premiere in 2026.

An earlier version of a Vision series was previously in development with “WandaVision” creator Jac Schaeffer. However, Schaeffer’s attention turned to running a separate “WandaVision” spinoff, “Agatha All Along” with Kathryn Hahn, that is set to premiere in September.