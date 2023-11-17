Marvel Studios' 'What If...?' season two to premiere on December 22

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) "What If...?", the popular animated series from Marvel Studios, will return with its second season on December 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Created by A C Bradley, the animated series reimagines certain characters and events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The first episode of season two will drop on December 22, followed by new episodes airing each day for nine days.

Season two of “What If…?” continues the journey as The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.

"The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles," a press release stated.

The show, directed and executive produced by Bryan Andrews, will feature fan-favorite characters like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan.

The first season, which came out in 2021, featured original MCU actors like Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and others. PTI RB RB