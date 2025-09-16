Mary McDonnell to feature in 'One Second After' from Scott Rogers

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (PTI) Hollywood actor Mary McDonnell has become the latest addition to the star cast of the thriller feature "One Second After".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film features Josh Holloway and Hannah John-Kamen in the lead roles.

It is directed by Scott Rogers and has a script by J Michael Straczynski.

The 73-year-old actor will essay the role of Jen, the astute mother-in-law to John (Holloway), who looks after his daughters after an electromagnetic pulse attack throws society into chaos.

The filming of the project is slated to begin later this month. It is produced by Rob Pfaltzgraff and Nick Reid under the production banner MPI, alongside Matt Kennedy for Startling Inc.

Besides "One Second After", McDonnell, known for her roles in projects such as "Dances with Wolves" and "Battlestar Galactica", will also star in the "Vision" series. The details of her role are being kept under wraps.

Her latest work is a western drama film, "Broke" from Carlyle Eubank. Featuring Wyatt Russell in the lead role, the film also starred Dennis Quaid and Auden Thornton. It released on Netflix in August and was written by Carlyle Eubank.