Masaba Gupta announces new luxury bridal label, Kareena is face of its 'Patiala Portraits' campaign

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Thursday unveiled her luxury bridal label 'The Masaba Bride', featuring actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as the face of its 'Patiala Portraits' campaign.

Advertisment

According to a press release, 'Patiala Portraits' under 'The Masaba Bride' label is billed as a tribute to "the timeless grandeur and elegance of the Maharanis of Patiala, Begums of Hyderabad, and the Princesses who placed India on the map of global influence".

The clothing line explores a narrative through rich fabrics, intricate embroidery, and signature motifs.

Masaba, also known for her label House of Masaba, shared pictures of Kareena wearing the designs from her new collection on her Instagram Story.

Advertisment

"Uff Beboo!! @kareenakapoorkhan," the designer captioned her post.

Kareena also shared her reaction to her bridal look on social media.

"Masaba! So proud of what you created with 'The Masaba Bride'. Love it! And so happy to be your first 'bride'! @masabagupta," the "Jaane Jaan" star wrote.

Advertisment

The 'Patiala Portraits' campaign draws inspiration from the rich tapestry with a sense of royalty and an ode to India's regal history, blending it seamlessly with contemporary designs.

"It is a luxurious story woven with dori, sitara, and moti kaam; bitter-sweet anticipation of a new beginning. It is for the modern woman who stays true to her roots but does not shy away from owning herself and finding her voice," the press release stated.

"Ranging from double odhani lehengas, Patiala salwar sets, to corset and tissue sarees, cape gowns, skirts with detachable veils and capes, dupattas, and raja kotis - each outfit is tailored for women who honor their traditions but are also ready to stride fearlessly into the future," it added.

The collection will have pieces that will be made to order and few retail at select Masaba Bridal stores across India and also online. PTI RDS RDS RDS