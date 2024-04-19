Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra expecting first child

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra are expecting their first child together.

Advertisment

Gupta, who tied the knot with the "Vikram Vedha" actor in January 2023, shared the news in a post on her official Instagram page on Thursday evening.

"In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," the 34-year-old fashion designer-actor wrote in the post, which was also shared by Mishra on his Instagram page.

Soon after the post, the couple received many congratulatory messages from prominent celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma.

Gupta was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The couple got married in June 2015 and announced their separation in 2019. She made her acting debut with Netflix show "Masaba Masaba" and also starred in Prime Video's anthology series "Modern Love: Mumbai".

Mishra, 51, was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari from 2009 to 2013. As an actor, he has featured in movies such as "No One Killed Jessica", "Tigers" and "Bombay Velvet". PTI RB RB