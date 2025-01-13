Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra reveal daughter's name

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Monday said that she and her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra have named their newborn daughter Matara.

Advertisment

The couple welcomed the baby on October 11, 2024.

Gupta shared the meaning of Matara on Instagram.

She tagged Mishra in the post and captioned it as: "3 months with my Matara.

Advertisment

"The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes." Gupta and Mishra, who tied the knot in 2023, co-starred in the Netflix series "Masaba Masaba". PTI RDS RDS RDS