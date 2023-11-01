Matchbox Shots acquires rights for Jupinderjit Singh's book on Sidhu Moosewala

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Production house Matchbox Shots has acquired the rights to author Jupinderjit Singh's book on the life and murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Advertisment

Singh's book, titled "Who Killed Moosewala? The spiralling Story of violence in Punjab", will be developed into either a movie or a series, a press release said.

The book, which was published in June this year, offers a spine-chilling account of crime, fame, and tragedy in the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was famously known as Sidhu Moosewala.

"The book delves into the ominous influence of drugs and the eruption of violence driven by gangsters' growing dominance in Punjab. The narrative is more than just a mystery; it paints a comprehensive picture of the dark underbelly of an industry often glamorised but rarely understood," it added.

Advertisment

Jupinderjit Singh expressed his excitement and said the book generated a lot of interest from various production houses after its publication.

"I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further," he said.

Matchbox Shots has previously backed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's hit movie "Andhadhun" and most recently produced Hansal Mehta's crime series "Scoop".

Advertisment

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.

"We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit's book 'Who Killed Moosewala?' we know we have a strong backbone for our story," said Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots.

The untitled project will be led by Matchbox Shots' Dikssha Jyote Routray.

"The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding," she said. PTI RB BK BK