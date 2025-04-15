Matt Bomer-Jonathan Bailey's miniseries 'Fellow Travelers' to stream on Prime Video in India

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) "Fellow Travelers", a historical miniseries headlined by Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, will be available for streaming in India on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The show, based on the 2007 novel of the same name by author Thomas Mallon, is created by Ron Nyswaner. It will premiere on Prime Video on April 17, a press release said.

"Fellow Travelers" is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.

Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics.

"Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements - until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on 'subversives and sexual deviants', initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history," the official plotline read.

The show's ensemble cast also includes Jelani Alladin, Linus Roache, Noah J. Ricketts, and Allison Williams. The series is directed by Uta Briesewitz, Destiny Ekaragha, James Kent, and Daniel Minahan.

It is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME and is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.