Matt Damon, Ben Affleck teaming up again for Netflix's kidnapping thriller

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting for a kidnapping thriller movie with streaming service Netflix.

Advertisment

Affleck will direct the movie, titled "Animals", with Damon starring in the lead role. The script has been penned by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray, the streaming service said in a press release.

The two actors and best friends started their collaboration with 1997's "Good Will Hunting", for which they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and later worked together on movies such as “Dogma” and “The Last Duel”.

Their most recent project was "Air", about the game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division, for streamer Prime Video.

"Animals" will be produced by Affleck and Damon’s production banner Artists Equity, along with Dani Bernfeld, Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, who developed the project in partnership with Fifth Season.

Artists Equity’s Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran will serve as executive producers alongside Fifth Season.