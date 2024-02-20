Matt Damon hopes to return to another 'Jason Bourne' movie

Los Angeles: Matt Damon is keen to reprise one of his most famous roles as Jason Bourne in a future movie.

The Hollywood star, who is garnering praise for his role in "Oppenheimer", has done four movies in the Robert Ludlum-written espionage series and last appeared in 2016's "Jason Bourne". In an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", Damon, 53, confirmed that director Edward Berger, best known for "All Quiet on the Western Front", is working on a new story.

"There is a great director named Edward Berger,” Damon said. “(‘All Quiet on the Western Front’) is a fantastic film, and he’s wonderful and he said he had an idea. I would love to work with him, so he’s working on it. Look, I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing (happens) — I hope it’s great and that we can do it.” The actor, however, is open to handing over the baton to a different actor in the near future. “At a certain point somebody is going to need to take it over,” he said. “I’m not getting any younger," he said.

Damon next stars in the Netflix thriller “Animals”, which will be directed by friend and collaborator Ben Affleck. They will produce it through their production company, Artists Equity.

The actor first played the titular character of a CIA assassin in the 2002 film "The Bourne Identity" and followed it up with "The Bourne Supremacy" in 2004, "The Bourne Ultimatum" in 2007 and "Jason Bourne" in 2016.