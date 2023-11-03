Matthew Perry Foundation established to help people struggling with addiction

Los Angeles: The Matthew Perry Foundation has been established in the "Friends" star name to help individuals dealing with addiction.

The actor died at the age of 54 on October 28 at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times at the time. The L.A. coroner’s office has not established the cause of death yet.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” the foundation said in a statement to news portal The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry, best known for starring as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom "Friends," was open about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. He became addicted to Vicodin and went to rehab in 2001.

He later turned his former Malibu residence into a sober living facility called the Perry House, which operated until 2015.

The Matthew Perry Foundation is a donor-advised fund sponsored and maintained by National Philanthropic Trust.