Matthias Schoenaerts to portray villain in DC Studios' 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Los Angeles: Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts will play the antagonist in DC Studios' "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow".

To be directed by Craig Gillespie of "Cruella" fame, the movie will feature "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock in the lead role of Woman of Steel, also known as Kara Zor-El, who is the cousin of Superman.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, "Supergirl" is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow". Ana Nogueira adapted the comic book for the big screen.

In the comic, the villain is Krem of the Yellow Hill, who kills a young alien girl’s father. She seeks help from Supergirl in order to get justice.

"Supergirl" will be the second DC Studios’ project to go into production after DC Studios boss James Gunn’s "Superman".

The movie is expected to start filming in January 2025 in the UK and is currently scheduled to be released in US theatres on June 26, 2026.

Schoenaerts is best known for appearing in movies such as "The Drop", "Far from the Madding Crowd", "The Danish Girl", "A Bigger Splash", "Red Sparrow", "A Hidden Life" and "The Old Guard".

He was most recently seen in HBO's miniseries "The Regime", co-starring Kate Winslet.