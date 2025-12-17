May I come to your set and watch you create your magic: Cameron to Rajamouli during 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' promotions

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) SS Rajamouli was happy to be the first person in India to watch "Avatar: Fire and Ash" as he sat down to discuss the movie with director James Cameron who hopes to visit the Indian director's set when he is filming something fun.

The two directors, united in their love for creating big theatrical spectacles, discussed magic of movies, pre-release jitters and the challenges for filmmakers in bringing the audiences to theatres in a freewheeling chat. Cameron, known for "The Terminator", "Aliens" and "Titanic" thanked the "Baahubali" and "RRR" filmmaker for taking time out of a busy shooting schedule to discuss "Fire and Ash", which is the third in his "Avatar" franchise. The first "Avatar" released in 2009 and the second part came out in 2022.

"You must be very busy with 'Varanasi' now. Well, if I can reciprocate when your new film is coming to the market, please keep me in mind. I love to have a dialogue with other filmmakers. I think we need more of that," Cameron, who joined Rajamouli via a screen from New Zealand, said.

Rajamouli thanked Cameron for showing him the film before rest of India catches it on December 19.

"I would like to thank you because you made me the first person, amongst 1.45 Indians, to watch 'Avatar: Fire and Ash". That feels very special," Rajamouli said.

Cameron, who is a fan of "RRR", said he would love to visit the director on his set in India. "May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic?" Rajamouli said, "That would be an absolute pleasure, not just for me and my unit, my entire film industry will be thrilled. You are most welcome." Cameron said there was nothing he would rather do.

"Tell me when you are doing something fun, I don't know, something with tigers," Cameron said, alluding to the famous "RRR" sequence where Jr NTR's character successfully fends off an attack from a cheetah and a tiger.

Rajamouli said he felt like a "child in the theatre” while watching the latest installment of Cameron's popular franchise and informed the director how "Avatar" ran for a year in IMAX in Hyderabad.

Both admitted to pre-release jitters and how promoting the movie keeps them engaged and away from nervousness. "Avatar: Fire and Ash" from 20th Century Studios releases in India on 19 December in 6 languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.