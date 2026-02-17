Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson

London, Feb 17 (PTI) "Stranger Things" actor Maya Hawke got married to singer Christian Lee Hutson.

The duo took the vows on Valentine's Day, February 14, in New York, according to the entertainment news magazine People.

Hawke, 27, the daughter of star parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, opted for a voluminous white gown and complemented it with an oversized and feathery winter coat. Hutson, 35, wore a tuxedo.

Among the attendees were the bride's parents, Thurman and Hawke, and her "Stranger Things" co-actors, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

Hawke and Hutson worked together for the first time in 2022 on the studio album, "Moss". They were spotted together in 2023 and got engaged in 2025.

Hutson confirmed their engagement in an interview with SoCal Sound Session.