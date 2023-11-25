MCD may reduce film shooting charges in Delhi, proposal to be tabled in House

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The cost of shooting a film in the city is likely to go down as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to table a proposal in the next House meeting to reduce such charges and deploy civil guards and a licence officer at designated areas, an MCD official aware of the development said.

"The proposal aims to slash the charges for film shooting in Delhi to Rs 15,000 for an eight hour per day slot and Rs 25,000 for 24-hour per day slot from Rs 75,000 per day," the official told PTI.

According to the proposal, the time designated for film shooting on an MCD property will be divided into three shifts of eight hours. Earlier, the MCD used to charge Rs 75,000 for a 24-hour full day slot.

The proposal also aims to revise the one-time registration fees to obtain permission for each film shooting to Rs 2,000 plus GST across its zones.

The MCD will also provide parking facility for the film staff and implement the charges for parking which will be transferred to the department concerned.

The one-time security deposit of Rs 25,000 will continue to remain the same for shooting in areas under the MCD jurisdiction.

The MCD will deploy two civil guards and a license offer at areas designated for film shooting.

According to the proposal, the civic body will have the power to allot any specific location for shooting or make changes in the charges, if required. The time period for shooting or date can also be allotted by the civic body.

It will also have the liberty to deny permission for film shooting.

The step is being taken after a review meeting with film producers to make Delhi a hub for film shooting.

During the meeting, the producers had opined that the charges for shooting in Delhi were high and therefore suggested to divide three slots of eight hours for shooting.

It was also asked to reduce the 15 days of time taken by the Tourism department to grant permission for film shooting.

They had also sought for relaxation in the rules of timings, number of days and expansion of place set for film shooting in Delhi.

Earlier, charges for film shooting in Delhi for 24 hours was Rs 75,000 across MCD zones plus a registration fee ranging from Rs 2,000 to 10,000. PTI SJJ CK