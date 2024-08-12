McKenna Grace, Allison Williams to star in 'Regretting You' adaptation

Los Angeles: Hollywood actors McKenna Grace and Allison Williams are set to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2019 novel "Regretting You".

The announcement comes days after the release of Justin Baldoni's "It Ends With Us", based on Hoover's book which came out in 2016. Starring Blake Lively and Baldoni, the film is expected to be a big hit.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by Josh Boone, known for "The Fault in Our Stars" and "The New Mutants".

Susan McMartin will adapt "Regretting You" to screen.

"Regretting You" revolves around the complex relationship between 35-year-old Morgan and her 16-year-old daughter, Clara.

"Morgan marries Chris as she gets pregnant during her teenage days and puts her dreams at stake to raise her daughter. However, things turn upside down for both women when Chris dies in an accident," read the plotline.

Robert Kulzer, Brunson Green and Anna Todd will produce the project.

While Williams is best known for the award-winning "Get Out", Grace is a former child star who was most recently seen in Sony's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire".