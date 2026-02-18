McKenna Grace to portray Daphne Blake in Netflix's 'Scooby-Doo' series

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) Actor Mckenna Grace has joined Netflix’s upcoming live-action “Scooby-Doo” series, playing the role of a young Daphne Blake.

According to Variety, the eight-episode show, which was announced by the streamer in 2025, is billed as a modern reimagining of the popular cartoon franchise and will explore how the Mystery Inc. gang first met.

Grace previously voiced a young Daphne in the animated film “Scoob!” (2020). She was set to reprise the part in the prequel “Scoob! Holiday Haunt”, which was later shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery as part of cost-cutting measures.

The official logline says that during their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get drawn into a mystery involving a lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

Along with the pragmatic Velma and the new kid Freddy, they set out to solve a case that pulls them into a dark and unsettling adventure.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as writers and showrunners and executive produce alongside Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under the Midnight Radio banner.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will also executive produce through Berlanti Productions. The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Television, which controls the rights to the Hanna-Barbera characters.

“Scooby-Doo” has previously been adapted into live action, most notably with the 2002 film starring Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini, which grossed over USD 250 million worldwide.

A sequel, “Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed”, released in 2004, earned more than USD 180 million.

The franchise has also seen live-action TV films as well as numerous animated series and movies since the original cartoon debuted in the late 1960s.

Grace is best known for featuring in shows such as “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Young and the Restless”, “The Haunting of Hill House", and “Young Sheldon”.

She has also featured in movies such as “Gifted”, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2". PTI RB RB RB