Meera Jasmine joins Mohanlal in 'L366'

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Actor Meera Jasmine is set to feature alongside superstar Mohanlal in the upcoming film, tentatively titled "L366".

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, known for projects such as "Operation Java" and "Saudi Vellakka", the film also marks Mohanlal's reunion with the actor. They collaborated for the first time in 2006 on "Rasathanthram", which was directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

They later worked together in the 2008 film "Innathe Chintha Vishayam". It was also directed by Anthikad.

Moorthy shared a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he confirmed the news. It had "Absolutely — her territory, no doubts. #L366" written over it and comprised a picture of Jasmine.

The makers started shooting for the film on January 23. Mohanlal also shared the pictures alongside the filmmaker from the sets. Other details are kept under wraps.

Jasmine made her debut in 2001 with "Soothradharan". Her latest work is "Hridayapoorvam", which released in 2025. Besides "L366", she will also feature in a Kannada film, "Yours Sincerely Ram".

"L366" is also the second project for Moorthy and Mohanlal after they collaboration on the crime drama "Thudarum". Released in 2025, the film emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and revolved around Shanmugham, a taxi driver who is in love with his black ambassador. But things take a turn for him after is goes missing, which changes him as he searches for it.