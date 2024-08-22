'Megalopolis' trailer pulled out over fabricated critics quotes

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (PTI) Lionsgate has recalled the new trailer of Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" for featuring fabricated quotes from critics.

They have also issued an apology for the "inexcusable error", reported Variety.

“Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis. We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We s*****d up. We are sorry.” Released on Wednesday, the trailer positioned Coppola's new project alongside his previous classics such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" by including comments from famous critics panning these films which went on to achieve cult status later.

But the problem was that these quotes, attributed to famous critics like Roger Ebert and Pauline Kael, were not part of their reviews or were about a different movie.

The director's passion project has been beset with problems right from the beginning. The USD 120 million production received poor reviews when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

It was also in news for Coppola's on set behaviour with extras and crew members criticising the director for attempting to kiss young female extras and being unprofessional on the set, according to Variety.

The film, which Coppola spent years trying to raise funds for before putting in his own money, revolves around Adam Driver's visionary architect who wants to transform New York after a devastating disaster but he clashes with Giancarlo Esposito's corrupt mayor.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman also star in the movie.

The film is set to release in the US on September 27.