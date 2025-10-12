Megan Fox boards 'Five Nights at Freddy’s 2'

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (PTI) Hollywood actor Megan Fox has joined the upcoming supernatural horror film "Five Nights at Freddy’s 2".

Fox will voice the character of Toy Chica. The casting news was announced during Jason Blum’s BlumFest panel at New York Comic-Con Friday, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Directed by Emma Tammi, the film is set to release in theatres on December 5 and also stars Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace, Elizabeth Lail and Josh Hutcherson.

The film is a sequel to the 2023 film, which was also helmed by Tammi. It is based on the 2014 video game "Five Nights at Freddy's".

Fox made her acting debut in 2001 with Steve Purcell's directorial "Holiday in the Sun". It was headlined by Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

She got her breakthrough with the 2007 film "Transformers". Directed by Michael Bay, the film also starred Shia LaBeouf and Josh Duhamel.

Her latest work is "Subservience", where she starred alongside Michele Morrone. The science fiction thriller was directed by Scott Dale. It also featured Madeline Zima, Doroteya Toleva and Kate Nichols in pivotal roles.