Meghalaya's Pradip Kurbah wins best director, best film at Moscow International Film Festival

Shillong, Apr 25 (PTI) National awardee and self-taught filmmaker Pradip Kurbah has bagged two major honours at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival, with his film ‘Ha Lyngkha Bneng’ winning Best Film and Kurbah himself being awarded Best Director, officials said on Friday.

The awards were presented by the Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), which annually recognises outstanding feature films from the Asia-Pacific region, they said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated Kurbah on the remarkable achievement.

Reacting to the win, Kurbah shared his excitement in an Instagram post: "I’m overwhelmed, humbled, and filled with gratitude. Ha Lyngkha Bneng has just won Best Film and Best Director at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival." "To say this is a dream come true would still fall short of what I feel right now," he added.

Kurbah, who won the National award in 2014, dedicated the award to the people of Meghalaya who supported local cinema and his film crew.

"Most importantly, this is for Meghalaya, for its people, its stories, and its spirit. Your support of local cinema is what inspires us to dream, to take risks, and to keep telling stories that matter. This award is yours too," he said.

Kurbah is a self-taught filmmaker who promoted the state's local talent and the picturesque landscape.

The CM said Kurbah's feat in Russia is a proud moment for all the people in Meghalaya and added that the state government had supported Kurbah with Rs 30 lakh funding for the film.

"Huge congratulations to Bah Pradip on this well-deserved award! The international award is not only a testament to his talent but also a shining example of promoting our local culture and showcasing the incredible abilities that our state has to offer," Sangma told PTI.

"His work is making a positive impact and he has brought pride to our community and the state, and we're thrilled to see him thrive on the global stage!" he added. PTI JOP MNB