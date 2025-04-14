Meghna Gulzar to direct Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Daayra'

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have boarded the new film by "Talvar" and "Raazi" director Meghna Gulzar.

Titled "Daayra", the film taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today. This crime-drama thriller explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice, according to a press release by the makers.

“As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative," Kareena said in a statement.

"Daayra", she said, promises to be a cinematic experience that would be challenging and inspiring. After "Talvar" and "Raazi", it is the third collaboration between Gulzar and Junglee Pictures.

Sukumaran, who last directed and starred in Malayalam superhit "L2: Empuran", said, “When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses.”

The film is co-written by Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani.

Gulzar said the film is a story that will compel one to "reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us".

"With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white, was both challenging and exciting. And as Kareena and Prithviraj bring the lead characters to life, the narrative dynamics are all set to elevate further! It’s always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for backing stories that are compelling and demand telling,” the director said.

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures praised Gulzar for her exceptional craft, deep sensitivity, and knack for blending entertainment and substance, which she said make her the ideal collaborator.

"We are fortunate to have a dream casting with Kareena and Prithviraj taking on the lead roles. Yash and Sima who have co-written the film along with Meghna, have created such a cinematic screenplay that adeptly tackles the complexities of our time. We can't wait to embark on this journey,” Pandey added.

The film is currently in pre-production stage.