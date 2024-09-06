Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in limited series 'JonBenet Ramsey'

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (PTI) Actors Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are set to star in an upcoming limited series, tentatively titled "JonBenet Ramsey".

Spanning over eight episodes, the true crime series is set up atAmerican streaming service Paramount+ and revolves around the case of JonBenét Ramsey, who was found dead at her house at the age of six in 1996.

The cause of her death has been strangulation. The case gathered huge media attention back then but still remains unsolved.

Anne Sewitsky, known for projects like "Sonja - The White Swan" and "Monster", will direct four episodes of the show, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

McCarthy,54, and Owen,59, will portray the roles of JonBenet’s parents, Patsy and John Ramsey, in the upcoming series.

"As they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation," the show's official description reads.

The series is backed by "Yellowstone" producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and showrunner Richard LaGravenese.

Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach, who sold the project to MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and LaGravenese are credited as writers. PTI ATR RB