'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Mental health used to be a stigma in India, says Deepika

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone says her journey towards mental health awareness began after she publicly spoke about her battle with depression.

The actor shared insights on mental health, stress management, and how to stay calm during exams at a special session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC), an annual event in which the PM interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

Padukone, who revealed her depression diagnosis in 2015, said there was a time when discussion around mental health was not encouraged in India.

"Mental health used to be a stigma in our country. As soon as I started talking about this illness, I started feeling so free, and light.

From there, my journey towards mental health awareness began. Depression, anxiety, and stress could happen to anyone, anytime.

"As Shri Narendra Modi ji has mentioned in his book 'Exam Warriors' -- 'express, never suppress'. When you're preparing for exams, you start feeling better.

And you're able to live a happier, healthier life," she told students during the episode of the PPC session which was telecast on Wednesday.

Calling depression an "invisible" illness, the "Pathaan" star said there was a time when she was working continuously and one day in 2014 she just passed out. It was her mother, who was then visiting her in Mumbai from Bengaluru, who realised that something wasn't ok.

"They asked me if something happened, someone said anything to me, something happened at work. And, I said, 'No. I don't know what it is. I'm just feeling completely helpless and hopeless.

I just don't want to live anymore. I was lucky in that moment that my mother realised and she decided to call a psychologist," she recalled.

When a student asked for tips for caring for one's mental health, Padukone shared three-pointers.

"Sleep is very important. It is a freely available superpower. You must go out for adequate sunlight and fresh air.

Always reach out for help." The 39-year-old also said patience is an important virtue and one can only do what's in their control.

"So take a short break. Relax the mind. And then address it again. Sometimes, you just (need to) have a fresh take on whatever you are studying.

Feeling stressed is quite natural. How we handle it is important. It's important to be patient -- related to your exams, results, or preparations... Sleep well, hydrate, exercise, and meditate," she added.

Padukone said it may sound like a cliche but she always competes with herself.

"If I did a particular scene a certain way, how will I do it differently the next time I'm on set and better? Challenge yourself... Competition and comparisons are a part of life.

And, competition is not a bad thing. But to focus more on our strengths and to work on our weaknesses is probably the only way to do it.

Try learning from competitors and see what you can do differently." The actor also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the opportunity.

"I'd also like to thank the honorable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for giving us this platform to come out as exam warriors and not worriers. I wish all of you the very best and do your best, take adequate rest."