Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway return in first teaser of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Hollywood studio 20th Century Studios has unveiled the first teaser of "The Devil Wears Prada 2", the upcoming sequel to the 2006 hit, starrung Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The film will be released in Indian theatres on May 1, 2026, the studio said in a statement.

The teaser, which dropped on social media on Wednesday evening, offers a brief glimpse of the long-awaited reunion, showing Streep’s formidable fashion editor Miranda Priestly and Hathaway’s Andy Sachs encountering each other in an elevator.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel also brings back actors Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.

The new movie revisits the world of Runway magazine, now shaped by the fast-changing, high-stakes digital fashion industry. The story brings back Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel as they navigate new dynamics of ambition, influence and rivalry in present-day New York.

The film also features an expanded cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, B J Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

Actors Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles from the first film.

The movie is produced by Wendy Finerman with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna serving as executive producers. PTI RB RB RB