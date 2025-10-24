Michael B Jordan in negotiations to join 'Miami Vice'

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (PTI) Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan, best known for projects such as "Black Panther" and "Creed", is in talks to feature in Universal’s film "Miami Vice".

The actor will essay the role of TV detective Ricardo Tubbs in the upcoming film. Although his involvement isn't confirmed, he is interested in joining the project, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The shooting of the film is slated to start in 2026.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski of "Top Gun: Maverick" fame, "Miami Vice" is produced by the filmmaker alongside Dylan Clark. It is written by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy and is set to release in theatres on August 6, 2027.

"Miami Vice" will revolve around the glamour and corruption of mid-1980s Miami and is inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC television series that ran from 1984-1989.

The film is based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the series executive produced by Yerkovich and Michael Mann.

Jordan's latest work is "Sinners", which released in April. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also starred Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson in pivotal roles.