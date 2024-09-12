Michael B Jordan to direct and star in 'Thomas Crown Affair' remake

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (PTI) Hollywood star Michael B Jordan has lined up his second directorial project -- a new iteration of classic "The Thomas Crown Affair".

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Jordan will direct the new version of the romantic heist movie for Amazon MGM Studios, which will release the film exclusively in theatres worldwide.

Jordan, who made his directorial debut with "Creed III", the third part in his "Creed" movie series, will also star in the film as well as produce through his Outlier Society banner alongside Elizabeth Raposo.

Outlier Society has a first-look film deal and overall TV deal at Amazon MGM.

Drew Pearce has penned the script for the new movie.

A previous draft was written by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, based on the original 1968 film, starring Hollywood icons Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway.

"The Thomas Crown Affair" follows the story of Vicki Anderson (Dunaway), who is hired to investigate the culprits of a multi-million dollar bank heist, orchestrated by Thomas Crown (McQueen).

In 1999, former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan headlined a remake that was directed by John McTiernan and became a huge hit upon its release. It featured Rene Russo opposite Brosnan.

Jordan's movie will also be produced by Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff, with Alan Trustman, the writer of the original film, serving as an executive producer. PTI RB RB