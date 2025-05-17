Michael J Fox to feature in 'Shrinking' in a guest role

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) "Back to the Future" star Michael J Fox is set to have a guest appearance in the third season of the hit comedy series "Shrinking".

The 63-year-old actor will star in a series led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

The details about his role are being kept under wraps, but he might be connected to the character arc of Ford’s therapist, Paul Rhoades, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Shrinking" follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

The first season released in January 2023 and was renewed for another season in March. The second season released in October 2024. The shooting for the third season started in February.

J Fox's latest on-screen appearance was in series "The Good Fight" in 2020.