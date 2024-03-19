Michael Showalter sets holiday comedy 'Oh.What.Fun' with Michelle Pfeiffer as lead

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Michael Showalter has teamed up with Hollywood veteran Michelle Pfeiffer for his next feature film.

Advertisment

Written by Showalter and Chandler Baker, the film is a holiday comedy, titled "Oh.What.Fun", reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The project, which is backed by Amazon MGM, is based on a short story from Baker that was originally published by Amazon Original Stories.

Pfeiffer will essay the role of Claire Clauster, who organizes a special Christmas outing when her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realise their mistake, she’s gone missing. Their Christmas is in jeopardy, but Claire has other plans.

Showalter, whose latest movie "The Idea of You" premiered at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival, will also produce the new movie along with Jordana Mollick through Semi-Formal Productions .

Other producers include Tribeca Productions’ Berry Welsh and Jane Rosenthal, and Kate Churchill. PTI RB RB