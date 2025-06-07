Michelle Randolph in negotiations to feature in 'Malibu'

Los Angeles: Actor Michelle Randolph is in talks to star in horror film "Malibu" from Tod Williams.

The project is described as a "thriller skulking around in the subterranean horror subgenre".

It is produced by Roy Lee and Steven Schneider under the banner Spooky Pictures, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of the plot and Randolph's role are being kept under wraps. The shooting of the film is slated to begin at the end of the year.

Randolph is known for her work in projects such as "Landman" (2024), "1923" (2022), "The Resort" (2021), and "The Throwback" (2023).

The 27-year-old actor will next appear in "Scream 7". Directed by Kevin Williamson, it is the seventh installment of the "Scream" franchise.