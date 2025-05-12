Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh to feature in The Surgeon, reports Variety

Los Angeles: "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Michelle Yeoh is set to star in a stylised action film, titled "The Surgeon".

The upcoming project is written and directed by Rohsan Sethi, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actor. She got her Academy Award in 2023 in the Best Actress category for "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

The 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a retired surgeon who is abducted and forced to operate on a mystery patient.

Her latest work is "Wicked", where she co-starred with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The film was released in November 2024 and was directed by Jon M. Chu. 

