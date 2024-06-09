Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald join James Gunn's 'Superman'

Los Angeles, Jun 9 (PTI) Actors Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald have boarded the cast of James Gunn's much anticipated DC superhero directorial venture "Superman".

They join previously announced cast members David Corenswet, who will star in the titular role, with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as Daily Planet star reporter Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, Superman's arch nemesis, respectively.

Hoover and McDonald will portray Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, "a pair of reporters for the Daily Planet", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gunn also confirmed the news of the actors' casting on his Instagram page.

While Hoover has played bit parts in several of Gunn's productions such as "The Suicide Squad", "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and "The Belko Experiment", McDonald is a newcomer to the screen.

"Superman" also stars Maria Gabriela de Faria, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio and Nathan Fillion, among others.

The film is slated to release on July 11, 2025. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS