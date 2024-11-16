Mike Tyson's ‘kick-ass’ wardrobe malfunction goes viral

New Delhi: Mike Tyson, known for his ferocious punches and heavyweight boxing titles, found himself trending for an entirely different reason on Saturday.

During a pre-fight interview on Netflix, aimed at providing fans with an inside look into his preparation for the upcoming bout against Jake Paul, Tyson inadvertently gave viewers more than they bargained for.

When Tyson, in the midst of his locker room preparations, turned away from the camera, revealed he was not wearing anything to cover his rear.

The camera lingered just long enough for viewers to catch a glimpse of the unexpected view.

Social media platforms were abuzz with humour.

Memes and GIFs of the moment flooded platforms like X and Instagram, with many fans humorously noting the irony of such an event occurring right before the much-anticipated release of GTA 6.

Tyson, ever the stoic figure, has not publicly addressed the wardrobe malfunction. He was indeed known for his candid nature.

The fight itself continued as planned, with Tyson's focus seemingly unshaken by the earlier event, proving once again why he is remembered not just for his physical prowess but also for his unflappable demeanour in the face of unexpected situations.