Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White eyed for 'The Social Network' sequel

Los Angeles, Jul 31 (PTI) Oscar winner Mikey Madison and "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White are being considered for the lead roles in the sequel to the critically-acclaimed 2010 film “The Social Network”.

Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin is developing the project, currently titled "The Social Network Part II", for Sony Pictures, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Sources told the publication that the two actors are Sorkin’s top choices to star in the follow-up film, which he will direct as well.

Sorkin had adapted Ben Mezrich's 2009 book "The Accidental Billionaires" for the 2010 movie, which was directed by David Fincher and chronicled how Zuckerberg started Facebook from his dorm at Harvard University as well as the legal dispute he had with co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

The sequel will reportedly tackle the story behind the Wall Street Journal‘s article series "The Facebook Files" by Jeff Horowitz. The reports, published in October 2021, exposed the inner workings of — and multiple harms caused by — the world’s largest social network.

It is unclear whether Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg in the first part, will return for the sequel.

"The Social Network Part II" will also paint a broader picture of Facebook’s evolution since the original movie, including its influence on global politics and its effect on teens and preteens.

It will be produced by Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser.

"The Social Network" had received eight Oscar nominations and won three for best adapted screenplay for Sorkin, best original score, and best film editing.

Madison recently won the Academy Award for best actress for performance in the Sean Baker-directed movie "Anora".

White has impressed critics with his role as chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the hit comedy drama series "The Bear". He has won three Golden Globe Awards and two Emmys for his performance in the series. PTI SMR SMR RB RB