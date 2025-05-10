Mikey Madison, Kirsten Dunst to star in thriller film 'Reptilia'

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) "Anora" star Mikey Madison is set to feature alongside Kirsten Dunst in the upcoming thriller, titled "Reptilia".

Filmmaker Alejandro Landes Echavarria, best known for 2019's "Monos", will direct the film, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"Reptilia" follows a dental hygienist, who is seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade.

The script of the film is penned by Echavarria and Duke Merriman.

It is produced under Imperative Entertainment, Pastel and AF Films, alongside Echavarria's A Stela Cine.

Madison's latest film "Anora" released last year and earned her an Oscar in best actress category.

Dunst most recently appeared in "Civil War" (2024). It was directed by Alex Garland.