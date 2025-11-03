Millie Bobby Brown accuses 'Stranger Things' co-star David Harbour of bullying: reports

London, Nov 3 (PTI) "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobby Brown had reportedly filed bullying and harassment complaints against co-star David Harbour ahead of the show's final season premiere.

Many UK outlets, including Daily Mail and Radar Online reported that Netflix has commenced an internal investigation on the matter.

In the show Brown plays the central character Eleven with psychic abilities who is eventually adopted by Harbour's Jim Hopper.

The Mail clarified that Brown's accusations do not include sexual impropriety as a source said, "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months." "Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that," the source further added.

As per the outlet, Netflix declined to comment about any investigation, but the news comes amidst rumours that the actor cheated on his partner Lily Allen as detailed in her latest music album "West End Girl".

According to the source, Brown, 21 had a personal representative with her on set while filming the final season which has been Netflix's most successful show till date.

The final season of the epic science fiction 1980s series will drop on the streamer on November 26 and will lead up to a final episode being released in theatres on December 31.

A Netflix source told the outlet, "It will be a theatrical event...'Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."