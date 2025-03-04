Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for 'bullying' her about appearance: 'I'm now a target'

Los Angeles, Mar 4 (PTI) "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has criticised media publications for dissecting her "face, body, and choices" in their recent coverage about her appearance and "bullying" her instead of doing journalism.

The British actor's comments come days after there was a lot of chatter about her new blonde-haired look during the promotional events of her upcoming Netflix film "The Electric State" which according to certain publications and social media users made her look older.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Brown said: "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing... This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing." The actor detailed how tough it has been for her to grow in the public eye as a young woman.

"I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me," she wrote.

Brown, who is now 21, made her debut with the 2013 drama "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland". But her breakthrough came three years later with the premiere of the period sci-fi horror series "Stranger Things" in which she stars as Eleven.

In her post, the actor also pointed out how people want her to look the same as she did years ago.

"They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on 'Stranger Things' Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target." Brown then mentioned a few articles about her appearance with headlines, such as ‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’, ‘Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter, and ‘Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’.

The actor said she refuses to apologise for "growing up".

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself," she added.

Many actors went on to support Brown in the comments section.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alumna Emma Caulfield wrote, "Mills, sorry this happens my babes, you’re such sunshine & light, sending you a big hug. (sic)" "Well said Millie. Handled with grace (sic)" her "Enola Holmes" co-star Louis Partridge said.

"Im so sorry you going through this. I can relate with you on those tough moment. I'm also growing up in front of the media and feel constantly judged and criticized. Ofc females are on the spotlight in a harsh way, and I feel really sorry that you are going through this. Remember also that there is another side of the world that loves and respects you for your talent and for who u are. Sending lots of love (sic)" Brazilian actor and YouTuber Kevin Vechiatto said.