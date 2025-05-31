Entertainment

Millind Gaba, wife Pria Beniwal welcome twins: We are blessed with two miracles

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Milind Gabba with Priya Beniwal image

New Delhi: Singer Millind Gaba and his wife, fashion blogger Pria Beniwal, embraced parenthood as they welcomed twins.

Gaba, known for tracks such as "She Don't Know", "Saddi Dilli" "Teri Yaari" and "Kya Karu", announced the news on his Instagram handle on Friday.

The singer shared a picture, which had "Gaba ki story mein twist nahi twins hain," written over it.

"Apne Liya Kabhi Kuch Nahi Maanga, Tujhse, Ab Apne liya Aur Kya Hi Maang Lunga. We are blessed with two miracles. Jai Mata Di," read the caption. It was re-shared by Beniwal.

Gaba and Beniwal dated for four years before tying the knot. They got married in April 2022.

Twins Parents Punjabi singer