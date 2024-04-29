Mind is blown: Taylor Swift on 2.61 million album sales of 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Los Angeles, Apr 29 (PTI) Pop star Taylor Swift is "floored" by the love her fans have shown to her latest album "The Tortured Poets Department", which debuted to 2.61 million units following its April 19 release.

According to music trade website Billboard, "Tortured Poets" opened at No 1, marking Swift's 14th chart-topping album in her career, which ties Jay-Z for the most No.1s among solo artists in history. At 2.61 million units, it is the highest number of any album since Adele's 2015 release, "25".

In an X post, Swift on Sunday expressed gratitude to the listeners for welcoming the album in their life.

"My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed," she wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes pictures from a recording studio.

"I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough," said Swift, referring to returning to her Eras Tour next month, with the first show back in Paris on May 9.

It also became the most streamed album on audio streaming app Spotifty in a single week and crossed a historic 300 million streams on the first day. "Tortured Poets" has been produced and written by Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner.