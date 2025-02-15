Minister Shelar asks officials to expedite transfer of land near Nagpur for film city

Nagpur, Feb 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Saturday directed the revenue department to expedite the transfer of land for a proposed `Chitranagari' or film city at Ramtek near here.

The project, initiated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has received in-principle approval from the cultural department, Shelar said.

He was speaking at a review meeting on the project at the Nagpur collector's office, said a government release.

The process of transferring the land to the cultural affairs department should be accelerated, Shelar said.

Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Ashish Jaiswal and collector Vipin Itankar were present at the meeting, while Ramoji Film City director Rajiv Jalnapurkar participated through video conference.

The planned Chitranagari will be established near Khindsi Lake in Ramtek which offers an ideal location for film shoots, officials said. With its proximity to a forested area, the project holds potential for tourism, they added.

A training center for creating skilled manpower for the film industry will also be set up, the minister announced at the meeting.

Jaiswal said the project, to come up 40 km away from the Nagpur airport, would offer excellent infrastructure to filmmakers, especially those from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. PTI MR KRK