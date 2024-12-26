Minister Shelar seeks single-window clearance for film shoot permissions

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday asked officials of his department to provide a single-window clearance system for the issuance of outdoor film shooting permits in the state.

Single-window clearance will provide a boost to film production in Maharashtra and generate employment, he said at a meeting with department officials here, an official release said.

The BJP leader took charge of his ministry recently.

The Cultural Affairs department significantly contributes to employment generation besides sensitizing people about social issues, the minister noted.

An action plan for the next 100 days was discussed at the meeting, the release said.

The minister also discussed other issues including redevelopment of the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Mumbai, organisation of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar special publication ceremony and Maharashtra Bhushan awards function, the statement said. PTI MR KRK