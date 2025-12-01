Ministry of Tourism enters into MoU with Netflix to promote tourism destinations globally: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism has entered into a "non-commercial" MoU with Netflix Entertainment Services India to promote the country's tourism destinations globally through cinematic storytelling, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the OTT platform includes promotion of natural landscape, cultural and heritage sites of the country, including the state of Gujarat, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether the government has entered into a partnership with Netflix to promote tourism in India through visual storytelling and on-screen representation of destinations.

"The Ministry of Tourism entered into a non-commercial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP with aim to promote Indian tourism destinations globally through cinematic storytelling. MoU with Netflix includes promotion of natural landscape, cultural and heritage sites of the country including the state of Gujarat," he said.

In a separate query, the minsiter was asked the details of the list of schemes or initiatives and programmes undertaken by the government for promotion of rural homestays to increase tourism in rural areas across the country during the last five years.

"The government has approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities, and development of 1,000 homestays is a part of the scheme. The states can avail assistance of a maximum of Rs 5 crore for implementing 5-10 homestays per village in a village cluster of 5-6 villages, subject to eligibility as per the guidelines," he said.

The states and UTs also promote homestays, including those located in rural areas, the government said.

Some of the specific schemes implemented by states and UTs are -- Sikkim Mega Homestay Project; Chhattisgarh Homestay Policy 2025-2030; Goa Homestay and Bed and Breakfast Scheme; and Tripura's 'Paryatan Sahayak Prakalp', he added.

In another query, the minister was asked about the salient features of the revamped Incredible India digital platform.

"The Ministry of Tourism has launched the revamped version of Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP) as a comprehensive resource for travellers and stakeholders interested in exploring the country's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse attractions," Shekhawat said.

The platform offers the visitors a virtual experience of tourism attractions of the country, including cultural, heritage, adventure, gastronomical, wellness, art and craft, and rural offerings.

"The IIDP uses an AI-powered tool that personalises visitor experiences by offering real-time weather updates, city exploration, and essential travel services," he said.

The portal has also partnered with several OTAs (online travel agents) and stakeholders for seamless booking of flights, hotels, cabs, and buses and tickets for ASI monuments, he said.

"The Ministry of Tourism launched the Incredible India 2.0 campaign with paradigm shift from general promotions to thematic offerings in major source and potential countries with focus to attract more international tourists to India," the minister said.

The ministry promotes India as a "holistic tourism destination" including sustainability and responsible tourism practices.

It also "promotes Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism destinations through various medium including social media, websites and participation in fairs and exhibitions", he said. PTI KND MNK MNK