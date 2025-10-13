Mira Nair, Payal Kapadia back Rohan Kanawade's 'Cactus Pears' for its North American release

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Filmmaker Mira Nair will present Rohan Kanawade's much-celebrated Sundance winner "Cactus Pears" for its North American release with director Payal Kapadia also supporting the movie, which she described as an "intense and tender tale of a quiet romance".

Kanawade’s film, which won the top International prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and went on to be selected at New Directors/New Films, will also see Nair present the film at the opening weekend with a discussion with him at the IFC Center in New York on November 21.

Kapadia, whose "All We Imagine As Light" won the Grand Prix award at Cannes, said she was deeply moved by "Cactus Pears" (Sabar Bonda in Hindi).

"... It captures longing, grief and tenderness in a way that linger long after the film ends. An intense and tender tale of a quiet romance - a rare gift of a film that makes you want to reach out and hold the hand of a person you love,” Kapadia said in a statement.

Strand Releasing has acquired the North American rights of the movie, which has screened at numerous festivals globally such as SXSW London where it won the Grand Jury Prize and domestically at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

"I remember my chauffeur father introducing me to Mira Nair and her film 'Monsoon Wedding'. The humane quality of her filmmaking stirred something lasting in me. I feel truly blessed that a filmmaker of her stature is presenting 'Cactus Pears' for its North American theatrical release, making it even stronger after its successful theatrical run in India.

"And then, to know that Payal Kapadia, whose 'All We Imagine As Light' was celebrated not only in India but across the world for the bold and artistically rich storytelling was so deeply moved by 'Cactus Pears' feels both exhilarating and truly humbling as a fellow filmmaker whose work I deeply admire... I feel immensely grateful to both these remarkable filmmakers for lending their support and helping Cactus Pears reach wider audiences," Kanawade said in a statement to PTI.

Sabar Bonda”, a same-sex love story set in a village in Maharashtra‘s Ahmednagar district, revolves around Anand, a 30-something city dweller, who is compelled to spend a 10-day mourning period for his father in the rugged countryside of western India. He tenderly bonds with former friend Balya who is struggling to stay unmarried.

It is produced by Neeraj Churi, Mohamed Khaki, Kaushik Ray, Hareesh Reddypalli, Naren Chandavarkar and Sidharth Meer.

“We are deeply honoured to have Mira Nair present 'Cactus Pears' for its North American release. Her films have always shown us that independent cinema's greatest power lies in telling stories others won't tell, in voices others won't amplify. That being radically specific - whether in the streets of Mumbai or the fields of Maharashtra - is how you touch hearts universally. We could not have hoped for anyone better to present our beautifully local story to the world," the producers said in a joint statement.

"Cactus Pears" will open in Los Angeles at Laemmle’s Royal Theatre the following week on November 28 and in Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle in the following weeks.

“We’re certain that the CACTUS PEARS will resonate with audiences in North America and that we’re helping set the pace for the film’s success and future for Kanawade’s career” said Marcus Hu, Co-President of Strand Releasing, which plans for an aggressive platform release across North America. PTI BK BK BK