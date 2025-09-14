'Mirai: Super Yodha', starring Teja Sajja, earns Rs 55.6 crore at box office

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) "Mirai: Super Yodha", headlined by Telugu star Teja Sajja, has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office in two days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, the film released in theatres worldwide on Friday.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, it also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.

"Mirai: Super Yodha" opened with Rs 27.20 crore gross at the box office. It collected Rs 28. 4 crore on the following day.

The total collection of the film at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 55.6 crore. The makers shared the news with a post on X handle, featuring the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

#SuperYodha is breaking boundaries and blazing at the box office. ₹55.6 crore Worldwide GROSS in 2 DAYS for #Mirai. Experience #BrahmandBlockbusterMirai ONLY IN CINEMAS. — https//linktr.ee/MiraiTickets," read the caption.

Gattamneni penned the screenplay for the film, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who also wrote dialogues. "Mirai: Super Yodha" released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages. It is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi. PTI ATR ATR ATR