'Mirzapur: The Film' begins shooting in Rajasthan, Ali Fazal shares BTS video

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) "Mirzapur: The film", which brings back the most loved characters from the hit crime series, is currently being shot in Rajasthan, actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Bhaiya, informed fans by sharing a behind the scenes video from the set.

Fazal also thanked the people of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for their hospitality.

"MIRZAPUR THE FILM. Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule. Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha… To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes. Khammaghani. You have to meet everyone, the whole paltan is playing," he said, referring to the return of some of the most popular characters from the series. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, and created by Puneet Krishna, the film adapts one of India’s biggest and most successful OTT series into a cinematic event slated for next year.

Fans are also awaiting the comeback of Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu) in a theatrical avatar as the Gurmmeet Singh-directed movie returns with Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, along with Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release in 2026, after which it will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

"Mirzapur", the series, is one of the most loved shows on streaming and revolves around a millionaire carpet exporter Akhandanand Tripathi, who is the crime lord of Mirzapur. His unpredictable and violent son is keen to inherit his father's legacy but things go awry and power equations shift when Munna crosses path with Guddu and Bablu. The series first debuted in 2018, followed by a second season in 2020 and the third one in 2024. PTI BK BK BK