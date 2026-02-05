'Mirzapur: The Movie' set for September 4 release in theatres

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment on Wednesday announced that "Mirzapur: The Movie", the cinematic adaptation of the popular series "Mirzapur", will be released in theatres on September 4.

The film marks the big-screen debut of one of India’s most successful and fan-favourite streaming series and promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience set in the gritty world of "Mirzapur".

The makers said the movie will unveil an untold chapter from the "Mirzapur" universe.

"Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September," Amazon MGM Studios posted on Instagram alongside a poster.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

First launched on Prime Video in 2018, "Mirzapur" quickly emerged as a breakout hit and went on to become one of the most-watched and talked-about Indian web series, earning a massive fan following for its raw depiction of crime, power struggles and lawlessness in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

The series, headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has three seasons.

"Mirzapur: The Movie" brings back key characters from the franchise, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Tripathi) and Guddu Pandit (Fazal), and also marks the much-anticipated return of Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu.

The ensemble cast also features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.