'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' headed to Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi: Tom Cruise-starrer "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will be presented Out of Competition at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

According to a press release from the organisers, the premiere of the eighth film in the popular spy thriller film franchise will be held at the Grand Theatre Lumiere on May 14.

Cruise, who also serves as producer on the film, will walk the steps of the Palais des Festivals along with long-time collaborator, screenwriter, and director Christopher McQuarrie and the cast.

The Hollywood action legend previously came to the Cannes Film Festival with Ron Howard's "Far and Away" (1992) and "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" also stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O'Brian and Tramell Tillman.

Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in IMAX.

Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13 to May 24, with French cinema star Juliette Binoche serving as jury president for the main competition.