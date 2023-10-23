Mita Vashist assumes charge as chairperson of governing council for Haryana's entertainment policy

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Actress Mita Vashisht on Monday assumed charge as chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy.

The newly appointed chairperson on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's residence here shortly after assuming the charge, said an official statement.

During the interaction, Vashisht expressed her gratitude for the "honour of being appointed" as the chairperson of the council, the statement further said.

Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information Public Relations and Languages Department Amit Agrawal was also present on this occasion. During the meeting, Vashisht assured the chief minister of her dedication and commitment to enhancing and promoting the film and entertainment sector in Haryana, and promised to do everything in her capacity to contribute positively.

The chief minister said Haryana has tremendous potential to become a thriving film production hub. The state offers excellent connectivity, a secure environment, scenic beauty, and significant historical importance, making it an ideal location for the film and entertainment industry to thrive, he added.

The state government had last month appointed Vashist as the chairperson of the governing council tasked with overseeing the effective implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy.

The position of chairperson had become vacant after the death of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik in March.

A theatre and cinema veteran of nearly four decades, Vashisht has worked in award-winning films such as “Drohkaal” (1994), “Dil Se..” (1998), “Ghulam” (1998) and “Taal” (1999) as well as popular television shows “Swabhimaan” (1994), “Hip Hip Hurray” (1998) and “Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki” (2005). PTI SUN MNK MNK MNK