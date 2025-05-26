Mithi desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea, brother quizzed for 8 hrs for links with arrested middlemen

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Actor Dino Morea and his brother were questioned on Monday for eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing for their alleged links with a middleman arrested in the Rs 65 crore Mithi desilting scam, officials said.
The Bollywood actor and his brother Santino reached the EOW office, located on the premises of the Mumbai police commissioner’s office complex in south Mumbai, in the morning, an official said.
The EOW, which is probing the Mithi river desilting scam, had discovered that Dino and Santino had multiple phone calls with arrested middleman Ketan Kadam, the official said.
Earlier this month, the police registered a case against 13 persons, including contractors and civic officials, in connection with the desilting of Mithi, which flows through the city.
It was alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had tailored the tender for the desilting contract to benefit a particular supplier of machinery needed for the work.
The contractors allegedly generated fraudulent bills for transporting sludge out of Mumbai. BMC suffered a loss of more than Rs 65 crore due to the entire scam, police have said.
Kadam and another arrested middleman, Jai Joshi, helped contractors rent 'silt pusher’ and ‘multipurpose amphibious pontoon’ machines from manufacturers.
Their call detail records (CDR) showed that Dino and his brother were in touch with Kadam, the official said.
The EOW summoned the actor and his brother to understand why they were in touch with the accused person, he said.
Accordingly, both appeared before EOW officials in the morning for recording their statements and left around 7.30 pm, after about 8 hours, he said.
The officials are also investigating whether there were any financial transactions between Dino and the arrested accused in the case, the official said. PTI DC ARU NR