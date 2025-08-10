Mithoon and Palak Muchhal sign their first tour across India together

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Renowned composer Mithoon and popular singer Palak Muchhal are set to embark on their inaugural all-India tour titled "Mithoon & Palak Live - A Tribute to Indian Cinema".

The tour will begin with the first performance in Surat on October 4 and will also cover other cities including Baroda, and Ahmedabad, according to a press release.

The concept for the tour was inspired by the first joint live performance of Mithoon and Palak at a television award show in early June, where they paid homage to legendary actors Raj Kapoor and Manoj Kumar "We were mesmerised to see Mithoon and Palak perform live at a television award show recently, it is our vision and desire to take their act live all over the country for which we have launched this tour. We will be starting with the magical city of Surat and few other cities in Gujrat, followed by other parts of the country," organiser Paresh Khandelwal said in the statement.

"Meri Aashiqui" from the 2013 film "Aashiqui 2" marked the first collaboration for Mithoon and Palak, which became a massive hit after its release.